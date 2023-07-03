SingularityNET Market Cap Reaches $322.99 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 3rd. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $322.99 million and $49.63 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00020407 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00014198 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,122.59 or 0.99952836 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002103 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,223,948,707 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.475263 with 1,222,731,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.25521973 USD and is up 2.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $27,427,904.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

