SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Short Interest Down 35.9% in June

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 48,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 847.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 38,140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth about $522,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

SK Growth Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of SKGR stock opened at $10.59 on Monday. SK Growth Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.40.

About SK Growth Opportunities

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

