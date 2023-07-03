Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Small Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMTTFFree Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a decrease of 48.4% from the May 31st total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Small Pharma Stock Up 6.6 %

OTCMKTS DMTTF traded up $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.05. 302,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,140. Small Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

Small Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Small Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing short-acting psychedelics with therapy for the treatment of mental health conditions. Its clinical program is N,N-dimethyltryptamine assisted therapy to treat major depressive disorder. The company's product includes SPL026 Placebo, which is in clinical Phase IIA for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

