Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Down to $32.25

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.25, but opened at $30.49. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 238,334 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Trading Down 5.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Smith & Nephew

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.2% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 3.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 11.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 5.9% in the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.5% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 9.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

