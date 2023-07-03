Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Shares Gap Down to $32.25

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.25, but opened at $30.49. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $30.55, with a volume of 238,334 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.
Smith & Nephew Trading Down 5.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Smith & Nephew
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Smith & Nephew
- Ford Soars 30% YTD After Breaking Out: What’s Next?
- Acuity Brands Lights Up Opportunity In The Industrial Sector
- Overstock Looks Beyond Overbought After Bed Bath Re-Brand
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
- Pure Storage is Pure Gold for Customers and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.