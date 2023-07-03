Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Acquires 146 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,743,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $718.54 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $563.82 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $756.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $759.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insider Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total value of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 3,070 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.42, for a total transaction of $2,451,149.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,629.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,420 shares of company stock worth $2,708,691 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $885.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $953.00 to $720.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Securities reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $857.05.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals



Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Stories

