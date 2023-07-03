Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Buys New Holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8,435.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $705,000.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPA opened at $84.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.48 and a 12 month high of $84.84.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

