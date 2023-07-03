Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $4.52 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,640 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABT. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $189.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.32.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

