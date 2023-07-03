Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Has $613,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Booking were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 34.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its position in shares of Booking by 43.7% in the first quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 16,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter worth approximately $406,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.6% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,991,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,759.80.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,700.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,642.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,484.94. The company has a market cap of $99.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,616.85 and a 1 year high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 148.40%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,595.54, for a total value of $1,427,547.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,645,712.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

