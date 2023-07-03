Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,713 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Akamai Technologies by 16.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,491 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,740 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 48.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $89.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $98.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 12.50%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $659,960.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,488.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,947.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 7,668 shares of company stock valued at $650,904 and have sold 19,778 shares valued at $1,772,908. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

