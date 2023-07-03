Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,259,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,967,977,000 after purchasing an additional 568,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,865,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,629,190,000 after purchasing an additional 138,753 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,660,950,000 after purchasing an additional 208,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $393.30 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $395.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $372.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

