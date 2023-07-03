Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE Sells 208 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $156,481,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 255,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,136,000 after acquiring an additional 202,161 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,937,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $18,759,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $229.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.23 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

