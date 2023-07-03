Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CFO Michael Scarpelli Sells 200,000 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $36,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,729,553. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:SNOW traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $176.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,750. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a PE ratio of -65.91 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.36.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.57 million. On average, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Snowflake from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.80.
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.
