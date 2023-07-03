Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Raised to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Up 1.4 %

SCGLY opened at $5.26 on Friday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Analysts predict that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme Increases Dividend

About Société Générale Société anonyme

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is 73.68%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

