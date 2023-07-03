Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the May 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Solid Power Trading Up 0.0 %

SLDPW opened at $0.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.32. Solid Power has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.