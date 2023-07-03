Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 38.8% from the May 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Source Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

SOR traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $38.60. 13,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,505. Source Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.70.

Source Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%.

Insider Activity at Source Capital

Institutional Trading of Source Capital

In related news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,315 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,838.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,761 shares in the company, valued at $256,241.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 76.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Source Capital by 19.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Source Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Source Capital in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Source Capital by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

