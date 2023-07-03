Sourceless (STR) 1-Day Volume Hits $21.97

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. Sourceless has a total market cap of $547.03 million and approximately $21.97 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016979 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020442 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014463 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,656.90 or 1.00049535 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02604402 USD and is up 1.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $83.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

