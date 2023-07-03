SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up 1.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 30.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

DIA stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $343.75. 1,071,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,441,330. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $286.62 and a fifty-two week high of $348.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $334.21.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

