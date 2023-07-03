SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,105 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.4% of Physician Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $35,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,438,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 513.1% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 38,320 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 86.1% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 555,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 257,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 408,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,671,000 after acquiring an additional 90,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.14. 440,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,464,552. The company has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $52.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.87.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

