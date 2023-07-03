SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Holdings Cut by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 36,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GWX traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.59. The stock had a trading volume of 93,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,448. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.