Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX) Short Interest Update

Spear Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:SPRX – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the May 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Spear Alpha ETF Stock Performance
SPRX opened at $18.37 on Monday. Spear Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.74.
About Spear Alpha ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spear Alpha ETF
- Tecnoglass Shines Bright As Analysts Bullish On Growth Potential
- Pure Storage is Pure Gold for Customers and Investors
- AI-Powered Lemonade Squeezing Out Sweet Growth
- Try These 2 Stocks to Play the Wheat Rally
- Will Consumer Discretionary Continue Defying The Doubters In Q3?
Receive News & Ratings for Spear Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spear Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.