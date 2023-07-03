Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,206 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the quarter. General Electric accounts for approximately 3.6% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1,592.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,210 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 7,640.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.19.

NYSE GE opened at $108.52 on Monday. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $110.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.77.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $6,102,006.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,813.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

