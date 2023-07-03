Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 266,546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 15.8% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $34,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sycomore Asset Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $120.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.30 and a 200-day moving average of $118.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 56.33%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

