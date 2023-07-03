Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $68.00

Shares of Springfield Properties Plc (LON:SPR – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.86), with a volume of 344496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69 ($0.88).

Springfield Properties Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 83.42. The stock has a market cap of £81.77 million, a PE ratio of 523.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.84.

About Springfield Properties

(Free Report)

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Private Housing and Affordable markets. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate and residential property, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Springfield Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Springfield Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.