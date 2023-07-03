Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,613,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,451,000 after purchasing an additional 282,591 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,756 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 4,132,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,266,000 after acquiring an additional 78,642 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,808,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,438,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,481,000 after acquiring an additional 92,719 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:PHYS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 603,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,140. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

