Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund (OTCMKTS:SRUUF – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a drop of 32.5% from the May 31st total of 452,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund Stock Performance

SRUUF traded down 0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting 12.64. 188,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,493. The business’s 50 day moving average is 12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is 12.05. Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund has a fifty-two week low of 9.40 and a fifty-two week high of 13.67.

About Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund

Sprott Physical Uranium Trust Fund is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

