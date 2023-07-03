Status Price Up 4.7% Over Last 7 Days (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Status has a market cap of $92.64 million and $3.48 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Status has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00020202 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00014310 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,968.03 or 1.00003817 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02414583 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $4,375,716.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

