Status (SNT) Price Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Status (SNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 3rd. During the last week, Status has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $92.70 million and $2.77 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00020257 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014298 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,043.90 or 0.99892708 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02414583 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $4,375,716.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

