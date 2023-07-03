Stellar (XLM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.87 Billion

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC on exchanges. Stellar has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and $62.00 million worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Stellar has traded up 14.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001203 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 57.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000060 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00008793 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
About Stellar
Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,787,286 coins and its circulating supply is 27,024,620,067 coins. Stellar’s official message board is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The Reddit community for Stellar is https://reddit.com/r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Stellar
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.
