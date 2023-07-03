Stephens Raises Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target to $78.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Stephens from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EHC. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.0 %

EHC opened at $67.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $67.90.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encompass Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Encompass Health by 21.3% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 30.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 15,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Encompass Health by 10.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 886,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,955,000 after acquiring an additional 83,753 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Encompass Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,144,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,098,000 after acquiring an additional 133,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

