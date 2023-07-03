Sterling Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,762.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Sterling Anderson sold 128,659 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $378,257.46.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $512,000.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 103,568 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $247,527.52.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total value of $458,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total value of $466,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total value of $442,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total value of $416,000.00.

On Monday, June 12th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $470,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total value of $406,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.96. 2,899,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.50. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the third quarter worth $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the second quarter worth $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aurora Innovation in the first quarter worth $35,000. 25.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company.

About Aurora Innovation



Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

