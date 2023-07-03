Stifel Nicolaus Cuts i3 Energy (OTCMKTS:ITEEF) Price Target to GBX 30

i3 Energy (OTCMKTS:ITEEF – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.38) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

i3 Energy Trading Down 15.2 %

Shares of i3 Energy stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. i3 Energy has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.39.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 75% interest in the 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

