Stifel Nicolaus Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) Price Target to C$76.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$73.69.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ATD stock opened at C$67.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$64.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$50.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.90. The company has a market cap of C$66.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard ( TSE:ATD Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$20.97 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8010061 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.97%.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.