Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $7.50 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SWN. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.47.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SWN opened at $6.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. Southwestern Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $8.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.30.

Institutional Trading of Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 45.59%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 56,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 390,616 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 312,714 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,290,274 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,451,000 after buying an additional 1,628,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,223,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after buying an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.