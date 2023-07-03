Stifel Nicolaus Trims Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) Target Price to $146.00

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $166.00 to $146.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LNN. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Lindsay Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LNN opened at $119.34 on Friday. Lindsay has a 52 week low of $110.43 and a 52 week high of $183.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.34 and its 200-day moving average is $140.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61.

Lindsay Announces Dividend

Lindsay ( NYSE:LNN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.61). Lindsay had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

Institutional Trading of Lindsay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 219,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after acquiring an additional 136,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,112,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 461.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,977,000 after buying an additional 123,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lindsay by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,886,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,133,000 after buying an additional 104,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Company Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

