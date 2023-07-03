Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 3,909 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,409% compared to the typical volume of 259 call options.

Mesa Air Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MESA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.67. 238,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,502. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.82.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $121.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.14 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 32.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. Analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 751,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 470,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. 37.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines, Inc and the United Airlines, Inc The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. It also engages in the leasing of aircrafts and engine types to third parties.

