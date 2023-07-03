Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,712 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 972% compared to the average daily volume of 253 call options.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 61,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.15. Camtek has a twelve month low of $20.83 and a twelve month high of $36.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $72.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.63 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 24.93%. Research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Camtek from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Camtek by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 31.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

Featured Stories

