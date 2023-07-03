StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Community Financial from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Community Financial Stock Down 1.6 %

TCFC opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.60 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.07. Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Financial

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.52 million during the quarter. Community Financial had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 15.94%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Community Financial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Community Financial by 600.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Community Financial by 53,333.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Community Financial by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, and commercial equipment loans, as well as commercial loan products, including term loans, demand loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans, such as loans for automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, and trucks, home improvement loans, secured and unsecured personal lines of credit, and credit card loans.

