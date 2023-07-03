StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.
NYSE:CULP opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $5.70.
Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.
