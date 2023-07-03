StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Culp (NYSE:CULP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Culp Stock Performance

NYSE:CULP opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.24. Culp has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $5.70.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.07. Culp had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Culp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Culp

Culp Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Culp by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 379,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 72,775 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Culp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 279,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 52,982 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp in the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Culp by 10.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 401,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 36,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Culp by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 18,064 shares during the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Free Report)

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in the United States, North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.