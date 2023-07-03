StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.00.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of INO stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.10. The company has a market cap of $117.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.07. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.93% and a negative net margin of 2,371.71%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. Brainard Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 41,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13,992 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 46.33% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.