StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Price Performance

Shares of SPCB opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. SuperCom has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.38 million for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SuperCom

SuperCom Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SuperCom during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

