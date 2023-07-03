StockNews.com Lowers Employers (NYSE:EIG) to Hold

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Employers Price Performance

Shares of Employers stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,589. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.14. Employers has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $46.73.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Employers had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Employers will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Employers

Institutional Trading of Employers

In other Employers news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 6,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $250,844.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,873.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Employers by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 70,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Employers by 28.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,869,000 after acquiring an additional 95,574 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Employers by 24.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 8,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Employers by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Employers by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,001,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.