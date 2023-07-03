Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target Cut to C$57.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$60.00 to C$57.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SU. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.07.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SU opened at C$38.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$50.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.16, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.38 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.37.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy ( TSE:SU Free Report ) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.26 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.57 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.7615658 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.61%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

