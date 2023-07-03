Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Short Interest Down 39.9% in June

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the May 31st total of 538,800 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunshine Biopharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Sunshine Biopharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of SBFM opened at $0.48 on Monday. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

About Sunshine Biopharma

Sunshine Biopharma ( NASDAQ:SBFM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter. Sunshine Biopharma had a negative net margin of 298.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.26%.

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of life-saving medicines in various therapeutic areas, including oncology and antivirals. The company is developing Adva-27a, a GEM-difluorinated C-glycoside derivative of podophyllotoxin to treat leukemia, lymphoma, testicular, lung, brain, prostate, bladder, colon, ovarian, liver, and other forms of cancers, as well as kills multidrug resistant cancer cells, including pancreatic cancer, breast cancer, small-cell lung cancer, and uterine sarcoma cells; SBFM-PL4, an anti-coronavirus treatment compound; and K1.1 mRNA molecules used as anti-cancer agents.

