Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $891,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $233,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 10,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.3% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,102,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,597,000 after buying an additional 170,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $101.90 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $110.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $528.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The firm had revenue of $16.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.30 billion. Equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

