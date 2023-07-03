Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Shares Purchased by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,115 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tellurian by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 28,724 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tellurian in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tellurian Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TELL traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,379. Tellurian Inc. has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 195,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $236,216.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,659,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,008,163.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Tellurian Profile



Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

