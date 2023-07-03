Tellurian (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Free Report) shares traded down 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.35 and last traded at $1.36. 3,323,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 10,588,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tellurian from $1.30 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Tellurian Stock Down 4.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $756.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.72 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tellurian ( NYSEAMERICAN:TELL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $50.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.31 million. Analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Charif Souki sold 195,220 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $236,216.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,659,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tellurian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Tellurian during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tellurian in the first quarter worth approximately $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,697,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,927,000 after buying an additional 677,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 460.8% in the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 115,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.72% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 27,689 net acres of natural gas assets and 143 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

