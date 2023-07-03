Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Gap Up to $7.38

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.38, but opened at $7.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares last traded at $7.63, with a volume of 307,894 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.10 to $7.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.14.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after acquiring an additional 327,765 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 48,039.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,062,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,720,000 after acquiring an additional 15,031,561 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,113,000 after acquiring an additional 561,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.