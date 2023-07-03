Terex (NYSE:TEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.01

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $61.01 and last traded at $61.01, with a volume of 342013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.45.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.56. Terex had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,038.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $302,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total transaction of $1,507,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,966 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,280. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Terex in the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Terex by 87.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

