Terra Classic (LUNC) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last Week

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $513.87 million and $32.12 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00008769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002115 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002552 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000032 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,842,556,273,832 coins and its circulating supply is 5,819,964,402,369 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

