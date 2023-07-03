TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Reaches $0.0129

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $126.23 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0129 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00042425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00031719 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00014316 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000792 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,798,113,479 coins and its circulating supply is 9,793,620,334 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

